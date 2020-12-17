Hear Bonnie Tyler’s New Song, ‘When the Lights Go Down': Premiere

Bonnie Tyler has a new album, The Best Is Yet to Come, coming out soon. The lyric video for the first single, "When the Lights Go Down," makes its premiere here. You can watch it below.

“Like most rock music fans, I absolutely love Bruce Springsteen and Rod Stewart records," Tyler tells UCR. "When I heard the demo for ‘When the Lights Go Down," which was written specially for me by Steve Womack, I felt it had the magic I hear in my favorite Bruce and Rod songs. When we got in the studio, everyone involved captured that fantastic timeless rock feel that I love and just want to go on and on. The chorus is amazing. I am so happy with the track.”

Arriving on Feb. 26, The Best Is Yet to Come is Tyler's 18th studio album since 1977. It's the follow-up to last year's Between the Earth and Stars, which featured a duet with Stewart on "Battle of the Sexes." Another song, "Seven Waves Away," was co-written by Barry Gibb and two of his children. As with its predecessor, The Best Is Yet to Come was produced by David Mackay. You can see the album's track listing below. It can be pre-ordered now.

“I have been anxious to sing for you all for the past 10 long and scary months," Tyler said in a statement announcing the new work. "I realize some of you have suffered from the virus and loss of family and friends, and my heart aches for you. Music can lighten our load and is always my personal retreat. I hope these new songs will lift your spirits. I am so happy and proud of this new album. It simply rocks and brings a smile to my face every time I put it on. The moment we can get back o stage and see your smiling faces will be extra special. I promise the best is yet to come.“

Bonnie Tyler, 'The Best Is Yet to Come' Track Listing

1. "The Best Is Yet to Come"

2. "Dreams Are Not Enough"

3. "Hungry Hearts"

4. Stuck to My Guns"

5. "When the Lights Go Down"

6. "Stronger Than a Man"

7. "I'm Not in Love"

8. "Somebody's Hero"

9. "Call Me Thunder "

10. "I'm Only Guilty (Of Loving You)"

11. "You're the One"

12. "Catch the Wind"