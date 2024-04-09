Watch Heart and Jimmy Fallon Cover Bonnie Tyler During Eclipse

Heart and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to cover Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the solar eclipse on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

You can watch the performance below.

“We have a special show tonight,” a bewigged Fallon told viewers. “Heart is our musical guest, and today is obviously the solar eclipse. So we thought, we have to do what we have to do. We have to sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ with Heart while watching the solar eclipse. Let’s do this.”

The performance took place atop Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, where approximately 90% of the sun was covered. Fallon spun in circles as he sang the “turn around” refrain, and he removed his eclipse glasses at the end of the performance to reveal his glowing eyes, a nod to the music video for Tyler’s song.

Heart's 'Tonight Show' Performance and 2024 Tour Plans

Heart later appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their smash hit “Barracuda” in promotion of their upcoming Royal Flush tour with Cheap Trick. The tour begins on April 20, marking their first extended trek since 2019. They’ll be on the road through late September, including a summer trip to Europe with support from Squeeze on select dates.

Ann and Nancy Wilson are also reportedly working on new Heart music. The latter said last summer that the material is “closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the ‘70s, late ‘70s. So it’s really fun, it’s just exciting and inspiring.”