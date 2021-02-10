Fleetwood Mac Unveil ‘Super Deluxe’ Reissue of 1980 Live Album

Fleetwood Mac have announced an expanded reissue of their 1980 live album, Fleetwood Mac Live.

The new version, Fleetwood Mac Live: Super Deluxe Edition, will be released as a three-CD/two-LP collection featuring remastered versions of the original double album, along with more than an hour of unreleased live music from the band recorded between 1977 and 1982.

Most of Fleetwood Mac Live was originally recorded while the band toured the world in support of Tusk, their 1979 two-LP studio album. Three songs from that record made it onto Live - "Sara," "Over and Over" and "Not That Funny" - while the rest of the LP was made up tunes from throughout the band’s distinguished career. Highlights included “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop” and a blistering rendition of “Rhiannon.”

The album also featured three new songs, including the single "Fireflies."

Disc three of the new reissue is made up entirely of previously unreleased live versions of classic Fleetwood Mac tracks, including “Tusk,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Songbird” and “The Green Manalishi (With the Two-Pronged Crown).” The set also includes a bonus 7" single featuring previously unreleased demo versions of “Fireflies” and “One More Night.”

A booklet filled with rare photos, the band’s itinerary from the Tusk tour, plus a detailed history of the live album completes the set.

The full track listing for Fleetwood Mac Live: Super Deluxe Edition can be found below, along with and unreleased live performance of the group’s classic song “The Chain,” recorded in Cleveland in 1980.

In addition to the Super Deluxe set, a special “Tour Edition” is also available. Limited to 1,000 copies, this set includes the aforementioned collection, plus a replica ticket, backstage pass, ad, button, sticker and iron on patch from the era.

The Tour Edition is available for preorder now, while the Super Deluxe set is scheduled for release on April 9.

Fleetwood Mac, 'Fleetwood Mac Live: Super Deluxe Edition' CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. “Monday Morning”

2. “Say You Love Me”

3. “Dreams”

4. “Oh Well”

5. “Over & Over”

6. “Sara”

7. “Not That Funny”

8. “Never Going Back Again”

9. “Landslide”

Disc Two: Original Album Remastered

1. “Fireflies”

2. “Over My Head”

3. “Rhiannon”

4. “Don’t Let Me Down Again”

5. “One More Night”

6. “Go Your Own Way”

7. “Don’t Stop”

8. “I’m So Afraid”

9. “The Farmer’s Daughter”

Disc Three - Previously Unreleased Live Material

1. “Second Hand News”

2. “The Chain”

3. “Think About Me”

4. “What Makes You Think You’re The One”

5. “Gold Dust Woman”

6. “Brown Eyes”

7. “The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)”

8. “Angel”

9. “Hold Me”

10. “Tusk”

11. “You Make Loving Fun”

12. “Sisters Of The Moon”

13. “Songbird”

14. “Blue Letter”

15. “Fireflies” – Remix - Long Version

LP Track Listing

Original Album Remastered

LP One: Side One

1. “Monday Morning”

2. “Say You Love Me”

3. “Dreams”

4. “Oh Well”

5. “Over & Over”

LP One: Side Two

1. “Sara”

2. “Not That Funny”

3. “Never Going Back Again”

4. “Landslide”

LP Two: Side One

1. “Fireflies”

2. “Over My Head”

3. “Rhiannon”

4. “Don’t Let Me Down Again”

5. “One More Night”

LP Two: Side Two

1. “Go Your Own Way”

2. “Don’t Stop”

3. “I’m So Afraid”

4. “The Farmer’s Daughter”

Bonus 7-Inch Single

A. “Fireflies” – Demo

B. “One More Night” – Demo