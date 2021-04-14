Black Sabbath Announce Expanded ‘Sabotage’ Reissue

Black Sabbath's sixth album, 1975's Sabotage, is next in line for the expanded-reissue treatment.

The Super Deluxe Edition is due June 11 and will include a newly mastered version of the original album, in CD and LP format, as well as a complete live show recorded during the band’s 1975 U.S. tour. Both formats will include a bonus 7" with the single edit for “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” and “Hole in the Sky," with artwork replicating a rare Japanese release of the single.

The 16 live tracks on the new release, 13 of which are previously unreleased, run the gamut of Black Sabbath's career up till then, spanning their 1970 self-titled debut to several of Sabotage's highlights like “Hole in the Sky” and “Megalomania.”

You can hear "Am I Going Insane (Radio)" from the set below.

The reissue also includes a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book, a Sabotage 1975 tour color poster and extensive liner notes with quotes from the band, press clips and photographs.

You can see the track listing for the Super Deluxe Edition of Sabotage below.

Expanded versions of Black Sabbath's Vol. 4, Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules were released earlier this year.

Black Sabbath, 'Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. “Hole In The Sky”

2. “Don’t Start (Too Late)”

3. “Symptom Of The Universe”

4. “Megalomania”

5. “Thrill Of It All”

6. “Supertzar”

7. “Am I Going Insane (Radio)”

8. “The Writ”

Disc Two: North American Tour Live ’75

1. “Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself To Live”

2. “Hole In The Sky”

3. “Snowblind”

4. “Symptom Of The Universe”

5. “War Pigs”

6. “Megalomania”

7. “Sabbra Cadabra”

8. Jam 1 including guitar solo

9. Jam 2 including drum solo *

10. “Supernaut” *

11. “Iron Man” *

Disc Three: North American Tour Live ’75

1. Guitar Solo including excerpts of “Orchid” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”

2. “Black Sabbath”

3. “Spiral Architect”

4. “Embryo”/“Children Of The Grave”

5. “Paranoid”

Disc Four

1. “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” – Single Edit

2. “Hole In The Sky”

