Pink Floyd Announce Stand-Alone, 360 Versions of ‘Reason’ Remix

Pink Floyd will release a stand-alone version of A Momentary Lapse of Reason - Remixed & Updated, along with a new edition in 360 Reality Audio, on Oct. 29.

This revamped take on the band’s 1987 LP, previously issued as part of the massive 2019 box set The Later Years, will be available on vinyl, CD, Blu-ray and digital formats with stereo and 5.1 mixes. The 360 version, according to a press release, is an “immersive music experience that closely mimics the omni-directional soundscape of live musical performance” through Sony’s “object-based 360 Spatial Sound technologies.”

The band promoted the project, which is available to preorder, with a video for the 2019 mix of “Learning to Fly.” You can see the clip below.

In previously revisiting A Momentary Lapse of Reason, producers David Gilmour and Bob Ezrin aimed to reimagine the album’s sonic atmosphere, incorporating some original keyboard parts from late keyboardist Richard Wright and rerecording new drum performances by Nick Mason.

“Some years after we had recorded the album, we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing,” Gilmour said in a statement. “This was something we thought it would benefit from. We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick’s which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album.”

“Initially it seemed a bit odd to start reassembling a record after 35 odd years,” Mason added, "but the public’s appetite for alternate views of the same work has undoubtedly increased immeasurably over time. Inevitably the opportunity to revisit earlier work from a period where digital technology was the brave new world became increasingly interesting.”