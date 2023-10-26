Pink Floyd Announces Special Edition ‘Atom Heart Mother’

Pink Floyd will release an expanded, "Special Edition" of their 1970 album Atom Heart Mother on Dec. 8.

The original album will be accompanied by footage from the band's first concert in Japan from 1971.

You can see the track listing for the set below.

READ MORE: Pink Floyd, 'The Early Years' Album Review

The video footage - which will be included on Blu-ray - comes from Pink Floyd's appearance at Japan's Hakone Aphrodite Festival in August 1971. The clips were first included in Pink Floyd's 2016 box set The Early Years.

What Is on the Upcoming Pink Floyd 'Atom Heart Mother' Box Set?

Atom Heart Mother will include a two-disc package with a 7-inch gatefold sleeve, containing the album on CD and a Blu-ray. The video has been upgraded from a recently discovered tape. There is also a behind-the-scenes mini-documentary included in the set.

The package was first released in Japan only in 2021 and includes a photo book containing never-seen-before photos, reproductions of a pamphlet, a poster, a concert ticket and a flier from the event.

READ MORE: How Pink Floyd Went Supernova With 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

Hakone Aphrodite was billed as Japan's first outdoor rock festival. A newly built venue near Hakone Ashinoko Lake hosted the concerts on Aug. 6 and 7, 1971. In addition to the live footage, scenes of the band heading to the airport, hotel, press conference and more are featured in the Blu-ray.

Pink Floyd's First Concert in Japan

Atom Heart Mother was released as Pink Floyd's fifth album in October 1970. Meddle, which arrived in early November 1971, was still two months from release when the band played Japan for the first time.

In addition to the side-long "Atom Heart Mother" suite - which is included in the upcoming Blu-ray - the band played “Careful With That Axe, Eugene”, “A Saucerful Of Secrets” and “Echoes.” Footage of those performances was not found.

The box is available for preorder now.

Pink Floyd, 'Atom Heart Mother – Special Edition' Track Listing

1. Atom Heart Mother:

a) Father's Shout

b) Breast Milky

c) Mother Fore

d) Funky Dung

e) Mind Your Throats Please

f) Remergence

2. If

3. Summer '68

4. Fat Old Sun

5. Alan's Psychedelic Breakfast:

a) Rise And Shine

b) Sunny Side Up

c) Morning Glory

Blu-ray:

Atom Heart Mother (Live: Hakone Aphrodite 1971) 16:08

Scott & Watts (behind-the-scenes documentary clip) 3:11