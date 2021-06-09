‘Eric Clapton’ Anniversary Deluxe Edition Due This Summer

Eric Clapton will release a deluxe anniversary edition of his 1970 self-titled debut solo album on Aug. 20.

The collection, which includes four CDs and a vinyl LP, will feature three separate mixes: the "Tom Dowd Mix (The U.K. Version)," the "Eric Clapton Mix" and the "Delaney Bramlett Mix."

This will be the first time the Eric Clapton Mix will be released in full.

Two tracks from the upcoming release can be heard now: "After Midnight (Delaney Bramlett Mix)" and "Blues Power (Eric Clapton Mix)." You can hear them below.

Even though Clapton has no live shows scheduled for the rest of this year, the guitarist will return to the stage next spring when he plays London's Royal Albert Hall.

The new set is available for preorder now. You can see the track listing below.

'Eric Clapton Anniversary Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

CD One (The Tom Dowd Mix – The U.K. Version)

1. Slunky

2. Bad Boy

3. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home

4. After Midnight

5. Easy Now

6. Blues Power

7. Bottle Of Red Wine

8. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me

9. I’ve Told You For The Last Time

10. I Don’t Know Why

11. Let It Rain

CD Two (The Eric Clapton Mix)

1. Slunky

2. Bad Boy 4.20

3. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home

4. After Midnight

5. Easy Now

6. Blues Power

7. Bottle Of Red Wine

8. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me

9. I’ve Told You For The Last Time

10. I Don’t Know Why

11. Let It Rain

CD Three (The Delaney Bramlett Mix)

1. Slunky

2. Bad Boy

3. Easy Now

4. After Midnight

5. Blues Power

6. Bottle Of Red Wine

7. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me

8. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home

9. I Don’t Know Why

10. Let It Rain

CD Four (Singles, Alternate Versions & Session Outtakes)

1. Teasin’ Performed by King Curtis with Delaney Bramlett, Eric Clapton & Friends

2. Comin’ Home (Alternate Mix) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton unreleased mix

3. Blues In “A” (Session Outtake)

4. She Rides (Let It Rain alternate version)

5. I’ve Told You For The Last Time (Olympic Studios version)

6. I Don’t Know Why (Olympic Studios version)

7. Comin’ Home (single a-side) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton

8. Groupie (Superstar) (single b-side) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton

