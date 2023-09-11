Eric Clapton Pays Tribute to Robbie Robertson on Opening Night

Eric Clapton paid tribute to Robbie Robertson by opening the first show of his 2023 U.S. tour with two songs by the Band.

As reported by JamBase, Clapton kicked off the concert at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena Sunday night with "The Shape I'm In" from the Band's 1970 album Stage Fright. After following that up with "It Makes No Difference" from 1975's Northern Lights - Southern Cross, Clapron simply said, "Robbie Robertson."

When Did Robbie Robertson Die?

Robertson, who was the guitarist and primary songwriter for the Band before they disbanded in 1977, died after battling an undisclosed illness at the age of 80 in August.

While inducting the Band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, Clapton revealed that the Band had a huge influence on his music. When Cream was breaking up, he even briefly tried to join forces with Robertson and the Band.

"I went and told Jack [Bruce] and Ginger [Baker] that I couldn't go on anymore, there was something else happening," he explained. "I really sort of went there to ask if I could join the Band, only I didn't have the guts to say it, I didn't have the nerve. I just sort of sat there and watched these guys work. ... From that day, I spent the rest of my career, until The Last Waltz anyway, trying to imitate what they had."

How Long Does Eric Clapton's 2023 U.S. Tour Last?

Five shows remain on Clapton's brief 2023 U.S. tour. After stops in St. Louis, Saint Paul and Denver, he'll headline the annual two-night Crossroads Guitar Festival in Los Angeles, with support from Santana, ZZ Top and dozens of other artists.

Eric Clapton, 9/8/23, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

1. "The Shape I'm In"

2. "It Makes No Difference"

3. "Key to the Highway"

4. "I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man"

5. "I Shot the Sheriff"

6. "Driftin' Blues"

7. "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out"

8. "Call Me the Breeze"

9. "Layla"

10. "Tears in Heaven"

11. "Tearing Us Apart"

12. "Wonderful Tonight"

13. "Cross Road Blues"

14. "Little Queen of Spades"

15. "Cocaine"

16. "High Time We Went"