Pattie Boyd Sells ‘Layla’ Album Cover Painting for $2.5 Million

Pattie Boyd has sold her private collection of artifacts, which included the original painting from the cover of 1970's Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, as well as various items from her marriages to George Harrison and Eric Clapton.

The painting, titled La Jeune Fille au Bouquet and created by Emile Theeodore Frandsen in the mid '50s, was acquired by Clapton directly via the artist's son in 1970. Clapton later gifted it to Harrison in the late '70s, who in turn gifted to Boyd in the late '80s. Boyd has now sold the painting for $2.5 million.

Boyd's collection, which sold for a total of $3.6 million, also included letters, photos and more from her relationships with the two musicians. Boyd met Harrison on the set of the 1964 Beatles film, A Hard Day’s Night. They were married two years later, divorcing in 1977.

Before their split, Clapton attempted to woo Boyd away from Harrison, despite the two guitarists being friends. Among the sold items was a 1970 letter to Boyd from Clapton, which read: "Dearest L, it seems like an eternity since I last saw or spoke to you...If there is still a feeling in your heart for me ... you must let me know! ... Don't telephone. Send a letter ... that is much safer."

Boyd and Clapton then married in 1977, divorcing in 1989.

Other items sold at auction included a handwritten setlist of Clapton's, photos from a Cream reunion in 1976, lyrics to an incomplete Clapton song called "Sweet Loraine" and more.