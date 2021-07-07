Yes Announce First New Album in Seven Years, ‘The Quest’

Yes have announced a new studio album, The Quest, which will be released on Oct. 1.

Featuring 11 tracks total - eight on the main CD and three bonus cuts on a second CD - The Quest marks the band's first LP in seven years, following 2014's Heaven & Earth.

“It is simply an honor for me to have the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that capture the band’s true potential,” said guitarist Steve Howe in a statement posted to the band's website.

Howe also produced the new album. “Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020," he noted. "We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

The Quest's cover was illustrated by the band's longtime artistic collaborator Roger Dean, who designed many of the group's covers, including 1971's Fragile, 1972's Close to the Edge and 1973's Tales From Topographic Oceans.

“I am delighted to welcome Yes to the label and am looking forward to seeing the reaction of the band’s fans to the new album," InsideOut Music manager Thomas Waber said. "Being a longtime fan myself, I am really excited by the new material. Steve Howe managed to capture many of the important elements that we all love about Yes!”

You can see the track listing for the album below.

Yes, 'The Quest' Track Listing

CD 1

1. "The Ice Bridge"

2. "Dare To Know"

3. "Minus The Man"

4. "Leave Well Alone"

5. "The Western Edge"

6. "Future Memories"

7. "Music To My Ears"

8. "A Living Island"

CD 2

1. "Sister Sleeping Soul"

2. "Mystery Tour"

3. "Damaged World"