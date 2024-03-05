Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks will hit the road this year for the Yes Epics, Classics and More tour.

The trek will begin May 30 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, followed by stops in cities like Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Denver and others.

A complete list of show dates is available below.

According to a press release, the tour will feature a variety of Yes classics from all stages of their career, but also "promises the introduction of new material" written by Anderson and the Band Geeks. The release also notes that they're gearing up to release a new nine-track CD in late summer, with the first single and video arriving in June.

"When I'm out there singing on my own, I still think I'm part of Yes," Anderson said to Mojo earlier this year, noting that he's open to the possibility of a Yes reunion one day. "They still feel like my songs."

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks, 2024 Tour Dates:

May 30 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

June 1 - Saturday - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

June 3- Monday - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theatre

June 6 - Thursday - Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre

June 8 - Saturday - Hammondsport, NY @ Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion

June 13 - Thursday - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus

June 15 - Saturday - St. Louis, MO

June 18 - Tuesday - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theater

June 20 - Thursday - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

June 22 - Saturday - Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

June 25 - Tuesday - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

June 27 - Thursday - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

July 21 - Sunday - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival

July 24 - Wednesday - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

July 27 - Saturday - Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre

July 30 - Tuesday - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater*

Aug. 2 - Friday - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater*

Aug. 4 - Sunday - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Outdoors*

Aug. 7 - Wednesday - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater*

Aug. 10 - Saturday - Denver, CO @ Paramount

Aug. 14 - Wednesday - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Aug. 16 - Friday - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

*w/Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer