The Melvins have released a foul-mouthed version of "I Get Around."

You can hear "I Fuck Around," their NSFW take on the Beach Boys' first-ever No. 1 single, below.

While retaining the basic structure and sunny layered vocals of Brian Wilson and Mike Love's 1964 hit, the Melvins replace every "get' in the chorus with "fuck," and also re-write the verses to add additional f-bombs.

For example, "I'm getting bugged driving up and down the same old strip / I gotta find a new place where the kids are hip" is replaced with "I'm getting fucked fucking up and down this fucking street / I've got to find a fucking place where the fuckheads meet."

The update is “reflective of our 8th grade sense of humor, which we’ve never grown out of," singer and guitarist Buzz Osbourne explains in a news release. "We hope Brian Wilson doesn’t get mad.”

They paired "I Fuck Around" with "Bouncing Rick" as the first tastes of the Melvins' newly announced Working with God album, which will be released on Feb. 26 by Ipecac.

Working With God features the "Melvins 1983" lineup of the ever-shifting band, on which original drummer Mike Dillard returns and longtime drummer Dale Crover moves over to bass. This trio previously released Tres Cabrones in 2013. "Bouncing Rick" is inspired by Osbourne and Dillard's junior-high biology teacher.

In addition to Working With God, the Melvins will re-issue their 1987 full-length debut Gluey Porch Treatments and 2002's Hostile Ambient Takeover on vinyl on the same date. You can pre-order all three albums directly from Ipecac.

Hostile Ambient Takeover was previously only available on vinyl as a series of 7" singles, each featuring a different cover song on the back. Those B-sides were recently compiled on Hostile Ambient Besides, which is available from Shoxop.com.

Crover will also release his second solo album, Rat-A-Tat-Tat!, on Jan. 15.