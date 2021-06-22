Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer
Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists.
That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Four-CD and seven-LP editions, both available to preorder, are expected to be available on Oct. 1. A digital download, also listed for preorder, is expected on Sept. 10.
Metallica previewed the project with a dynamic version of "Nothing Else Matters" by Cyrus, John, Trujillo, Smith, WATT and Yo-Yo Ma. The piece opens with John's ornate piano and builds to a throat-ripping Cyrus vocal, with Yo-Yo Ma adding oceanic cello throughout. You can hear the song below.
According to a statement on the band's site, The Metallica Blacklist was designed to include artists "spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut."
The track listing is indeed eclectic, including musicians within alternative rock (Weezer, My Morning Jacket), art-rock (St. Vincent), metal (Ghost), indie-rock (Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco), jazz-fusion (Kamasi Washington), alternative country (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) and hip-hop (the Neptunes, Flatbush Zombies), among other styles.
Full profits from every track will benefit Metallica's charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, and a charity selected by each artist.
Metallica also detailed the full slate of remastered 30th-anniversary sets for their blockbuster 1991 LP. The rollout will include a single CD, single cassette, digital download, expanded three-CD edition and double vinyl. The most expansive is a deluxe box set featuring an 180-gram LP, CD, "Sad But True" picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six CDs featuring unreleased content (including live audio, rough mixes and demos), an MP3 download, a 120-page hardcover book and other collectibles.
All of those products, available to preorder, have an expected release date of Sept. 10.
Metallica, 'The Metallica Blacklist' Track Listing
1. Alessia Cara & The Warning - "Enter Sandman"
2. Mac DeMarco - "Enter Sandman"
3. Ghost - "Enter Sandman"
4. Juanes - "Enter Sandman"
5. Rina Sawayama - "Enter Sandman"
6. Weezer - "Enter Sandman"
7. Sam Fender - "Sad But True (Live)"
8. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Sad But True"
9. Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX - "Sad But True"
10. Royal Blood - "Sad But True"
11. St. Vincent - "Sad But True"
12. White Reaper - "Sad But True"
13. YB - "Sad But True"
14. Biffy Clyro - "Holier Than Thou"
15. The Chats - "Holier Than Thou"
16. OFF! - "Holier Than Thou"
17. PUP - "Holier Than Thou"
18. Corey Taylor - "Holier Than Thou"
19. Cage The Elephant - "The Unforgiven"
20. Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police - "The Unforgiven"
21. Diet Cig - "The Unforgiven"
22. Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch - "The Unforgiven"
23. Ha*Ash - "The Unforgiven"
24. José Madero - "The Unforgiven"
25. Moses Sumney - "The Unforgiven"
26. J Balvin - "Wherever I May Roam"
27. Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee - "Wherever I May Roam"
28. The Neptunes - "Wherever I May Roam"
29. Jon Pardi - "Wherever I May Roam"
30. SebastiAn - "Don’t Tread on Else Matters"
31. Portugal. The Man - "Don’t Tread on Me"
32. Volbeat - "Don’t Tread on Me"
33. The HU - "Through the Never"
34. Tomi Owó - "Through the Never"
35. Phoebe Bridgers - "Nothing Else Matters"
36. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith - "Nothing Else Matters"
37. Dave Gahan - "Nothing Else Matters"
38. Mickey Guyton - "Nothing Else Matters"
39. Dermot Kennedy - "Nothing Else Matters"
40. Mon Laferte - "Nothing Else Matters"
41. Igor Levit - "Nothing Else Matters"
42. My Morning Jacket - "Nothing Else Matters"
43. PG Roxette - "Nothing Else Matters"
44. Darius Rucker - "Nothing Else Matters"
45. Chris Stapleton - "Nothing Else Matters"
46. TRESOR - "Nothing Else Matters"
47. Goodnight, Texas - "Of Wolf and Man"
48. IDLES - "The God That Failed"
49. Imelda May - "The God That Failed"
50. Cherry Glazerr - "My Friend of Misery"
51. Izïa - "My Friend of Misery"
52. Kamasi Washington - "My Friend of Misery"
53. Rodrigo y Gabriela - "The Struggle Within"