Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer

Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists.

That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Four-CD and seven-LP editions, both available to preorder, are expected to be available on Oct. 1. A digital download, also listed for preorder, is expected on Sept. 10.

Metallica previewed the project with a dynamic version of "Nothing Else Matters" by Cyrus, John, Trujillo, Smith, WATT and Yo-Yo Ma. The piece opens with John's ornate piano and builds to a throat-ripping Cyrus vocal, with Yo-Yo Ma adding oceanic cello throughout. You can hear the song below.

According to a statement on the band's site, The Metallica Blacklist was designed to include artists "spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut."

The track listing is indeed eclectic, including musicians within alternative rock (Weezer, My Morning Jacket), art-rock (St. Vincent), metal (Ghost), indie-rock (Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco), jazz-fusion (Kamasi Washington), alternative country (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) and hip-hop (the Neptunes, Flatbush Zombies), among other styles.

Full profits from every track will benefit Metallica's charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, and a charity selected by each artist.

Metallica also detailed the full slate of remastered 30th-anniversary sets for their blockbuster 1991 LP. The rollout will include a single CD, single cassette, digital download, expanded three-CD edition and double vinyl. The most expansive is a deluxe box set featuring an 180-gram LP, CD, "Sad But True" picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six CDs featuring unreleased content (including live audio, rough mixes and demos), an MP3 download, a 120-page hardcover book and other collectibles.

All of those products, available to preorder, have an expected release date of Sept. 10.

Metallica, 'The Metallica Blacklist' Track Listing

1. Alessia Cara & The Warning - "Enter Sandman"

2. Mac DeMarco - "Enter Sandman"

3. Ghost - "Enter Sandman"

4. Juanes - "Enter Sandman"

5. Rina Sawayama - "Enter Sandman"

6. Weezer - "Enter Sandman"

7. Sam Fender - "Sad But True (Live)"

8. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Sad But True"

9. Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX - "Sad But True"

10. Royal Blood - "Sad But True"

11. St. Vincent - "Sad But True"

12. White Reaper - "Sad But True"

13. YB - "Sad But True"

14. Biffy Clyro - "Holier Than Thou"

15. The Chats - "Holier Than Thou"

16. OFF! - "Holier Than Thou"

17. PUP - "Holier Than Thou"

18. Corey Taylor - "Holier Than Thou"

19. Cage The Elephant - "The Unforgiven"

20. Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police - "The Unforgiven"

21. Diet Cig - "The Unforgiven"

22. Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch - "The Unforgiven"

23. Ha*Ash - "The Unforgiven"

24. José Madero - "The Unforgiven"

25. Moses Sumney - "The Unforgiven"

26. J Balvin - "Wherever I May Roam"

27. Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee - "Wherever I May Roam"

28. The Neptunes - "Wherever I May Roam"

29. Jon Pardi - "Wherever I May Roam"

30. SebastiAn - "Don’t Tread on Else Matters"

31. Portugal. The Man - "Don’t Tread on Me"

32. Volbeat - "Don’t Tread on Me"

33. The HU - "Through the Never"

34. Tomi Owó - "Through the Never"

35. Phoebe Bridgers - "Nothing Else Matters"

36. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith - "Nothing Else Matters"

37. Dave Gahan - "Nothing Else Matters"

38. Mickey Guyton - "Nothing Else Matters"

39. Dermot Kennedy - "Nothing Else Matters"

40. Mon Laferte - "Nothing Else Matters"

41. Igor Levit - "Nothing Else Matters"

42. My Morning Jacket - "Nothing Else Matters"

43. PG Roxette - "Nothing Else Matters"

44. Darius Rucker - "Nothing Else Matters"

45. Chris Stapleton - "Nothing Else Matters"

46. TRESOR - "Nothing Else Matters"

47. Goodnight, Texas - "Of Wolf and Man"

48. IDLES - "The God That Failed"

49. Imelda May - "The God That Failed"

50. Cherry Glazerr - "My Friend of Misery"

51. Izïa - "My Friend of Misery"

52. Kamasi Washington - "My Friend of Misery"

53. Rodrigo y Gabriela - "The Struggle Within"

