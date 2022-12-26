2023 New Music Releases

A surprise lockdown-recorded LP and a huge tour get 2023 off to a fast start.

72 Seasons marks Metallica's first album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct and explores how childhood trauma impacts the rest of our lives. Dates in support of the project will also feature Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.

Iggy Pop returns with Every Loser, which features Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan. Sessions were overseen by Andrew Watt, who recently produced and co-wrote Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9.

Steve Vai's upcoming "straight-ahead rock album" titled Vai / Gash features shelved recordings with singer Johnny "Gash" Sombretto from 1991. The Smashing Pumpkins' ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts," is billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God.

The latest installment in Bob Dylan's Bootleg Series is the five-CD or 10-LP Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions set, which will focus on recordings from 1996-97. Highlights will include two discs of outtakes and alternate takes, plus a disc of live performances.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow this continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Jan. 6

Iggy Pop, Every Loser

Olivia Newton-John, Greatest Hits Volume 2: Deluxe Edition

Jan. 13

Dream Theater, Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Live at Madison Square Garden 2010

Rupert Hine, Surface Tension: The Studio Works 1981-1983 (3CD clamshell box)

Jan. 20

Black Star Riders [Thin Lizzy], Wrong Side of Paradise

John Cale [Velvet Underground], Mercy

Rolling Stones, In Mono (16LP box)

Various Artists, 1981: All Out Attack! (2CD set, with the Ramones, the Damned, Killing Joke, others)

Various artists, Gary Crowley’s Indie '90s Playback: Classics, Curveballs and Bangers (3CD set, with Paul Weller, Jesus Jones, Big Audio Dynamite, Luscious Jackson, others)

Jan. 27

Bob Dylan, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17

Carly Simon, Live at Grand Central

Dokken, The Elektra Albums 1983-1987 (4CD box)

Elvis Presley, Elvis On Tour (6CD/Blu-ray box physical release)

Green Day, Nimrod: 25th Anniversary Edition

Marianne Faithfull, Kissin Time: Expanded Edition

Steppenwolf, The Epic Years 1974-1976 (3CD set)

Steve Vai, Vai/Gash

Various Artists, What a Groovy Day: The British Sunshine Pop Sound 1967-1972 (3CD set with the Zombies, Herman's Hermits, the Hollies, Cliff Richard, others)

Feb. 3

Alan Parsons Project, The Turn of a Friendly Card (3CD/Blu-ray set)

Carole Bayer Sager, Sometimes Late at Night: Expanded Edition

The Winery Dogs, III (Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan)

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Feb. 10

The Rolling Stones, GRRR Live!

Various artists, Steven Wilson Presents: Intrigue – Progressive Sounds in UK Alternative Music 1979-89 (4CD box with The Cure, Tears For Fears, Kate Bush, XTC, others)

Feb. 17

Danzig, Circle of Snakes (vinyl and cassette reissue)

Motley Crue, Crucial Crue: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 (5CD box)

Robert Palmer, The Island Records Years (9CD box)

Various artists, Musik Music Musique 3.0: 1982 Synth Pop on the Air (3CD clamshell set with Tears for Fears, New Order, OMD, Talk Talk, Human League, others)

Various artists, Teenage Glampage: Can the Glam 2 (4CD box with Mott the Hoople, T-Rex, Bay City Rollers, Suzy Quatro, others)

Feb. 24

Adam Lambert [Queen], High Drama

Andy Fairweather Low [Roger Waters/Eric Clapton], Flang Dang

Bernie Marsden [Whitesnake], Big Boy Blues and Green: 1995-2005 (4CD clamshell box)

Del Shannon, Stranger in Town: A Del Shannon Compendium (12CD box)

Ken Hensley [Uriah Heep], Past and Present, Songs in Time: 1972-2021 (6CD clamshell box)

Steel Panther, On the Prowl (with Dweezil Zappa)

Trapeze [Glenn Hughes], Don't Stop the Music: Complete Recordings Vol. 1 (1970-92)

Van Der Graaf Generator, The Bath Forum Concert (2CD/Blu-ray/DVD clamshell box)

Various artists, Deviation Street: High Times on Ladbroke Grove 1967-75 (3CD clamshell set with Roxy Music, Motorhead, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Hawkwind, others)

March 10

Blackmore’s Night, Shadow of the Moon: 25th Anniversary Edition (CD/DVD set)

Van Morrison, Moving On Skiffle

April 14

Metallica, 72 Seasons

April 21

Smashing Pumpkins, ATUM

TBA / Rumored:

Ace Frehley, Origins, Vol. 3; (untitled original project)

Adler (untitled, details here)

Bad Company (untitled, details here)

Bruce Springsteen, Tracks 2; Covers Vol. 2

Chris Robinson (untitled, details here)

David Crosby, (untitled Lighthouse and Sky Trails band albums)

Depeche Mode, Memento Mori

Extreme (untitled, details here)

George Clinton, One Nation Under Sedation

Graham Nash, Now

Jerry Lee Lewis (untitled, details here)

Joe Walsh (untitled, details here)

Kinks (untitled reunion LP, details here)

Krokus (untitled, details here)

Lemmy Kilmister (untitled solo debut, details here)

MC5, Heavy Lifting

Mick Mars (untitled solo debut, details here); (untitled John Corabi collaboration, details here)

Neil Young, Ragged Glory (expanded edition)

Pearl Jam (untitled, details here)

Robert Plant (untitled, details here)

Robin Taylor Zander [Cheap Trick], (untitled solo debut)

Roger Waters (untitled, details here)

Rolling Stones (untitled, details here)

Steve Perry (untitled, details here)

U2, Songs of Ascent (new songs); Surrender (reworked acoustic tracks)

ZZ Top (untitled, details here)