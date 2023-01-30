The Who Announces ‘Live at Wembley’ Album

The Who has announced the release of a new album, The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley. The LP, which was recorded at the band's 2019 concert at London's Wembley Stadium, is scheduled to be released on March 31. It features Who favorites like "Pinball Wizard," "Won't Get Fooled Again" and "Baba O'Riley," as well as selections from their most recent album, 2019's Who. You can see a complete track listing below.

The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley will be available in multiple formats, including one CD, two-CD/Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos audio, triple black vinyl and a limited-edition yellow, orange and red vinyl set.

The Who has also announced a new U.K. with an orchestra for this summer, including a stop at Edinburgh Castle, their first show in the Scottish capital in more than 40 years. More information on the tour can be found on the band's website.

"Having not toured the U.K. for six years, it's great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map. Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me," singer Roger Daltrey said in a statement. "This opportunity will give our U.K. Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights."

"Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra 'Moving On!' I love it," guitarist Pete Townshend added. "It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the U.K."

The Who, 'The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley' Track Listing

1. "Who Are You"

2. "Eminence Front"

3. "Imagine a Man"

4. "Pinball Wizard"

5. "Join Together"

6. "Won't Get Fooled Again" (Acoustic)

7. "Ball and Chain"

8. "Real Me"

9. "15"

10. "The Rock"

11. "Love Reign O’er Me"

12. "Baba O’Riley"