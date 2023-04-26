Alice Cooper Preps ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’ Deluxe Reissues

Two classic Alice Cooper albums, Killer and School's Out, will receive deluxe reissues, replete with studio outtakes and previously unreleased live recordings.

The Killer and School's Out deluxe editions will be available on June 9 in two-CD and three-LP sets. The shock-rocker is previewing both sets with a previously unreleased live version of "Be My Lover." You can listen to it and see the track listings for both reissues below.

Both collections are available for preorder now.

Originally released in November 1971, Killer marked Alice Cooper's fourth album in three years. Spurred by singles "Under My Wheels" and "Be My Lover," it reached No. 21 on the Billboard 200 — the band's best placement to date — and became their first gold-certified album in January 1972. The deluxe edition features a remastered version of the original album and a live recording of the band's performance at the Mar Y Sol Pop Festival in Puerto Rico on April 2, 1972.

Alice Cooper's next album, School's Out, dwarfed its predecessor's success when it hit shelves in June 1972, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawning the Top 10 title track, which became their signature song. The deluxe edition once again includes a remastered version of the original album and a live recording from Miami on May 27, 1972.

Cooper — the solo artist, not the band — will kick off a monthlong headlining tour this week, debuting an all-new stage show called Too Close for Comfort. He'll open a half-dozen shows for Motley Crue and Def Leppard in August, then embark on the Freaks on Parade co-headlining trek alongside Rob Zombie.

Alice Cooper, 'Killer: Deluxe Edition' Vinyl Track Listing

LP 1: Original Album Remastered

Side 1

1. “Under My Wheels”

2. “Be My Lover”

3. “Halo Of Flies”

4. “Desperado”

Side 2

1. “You Drive Me Nervous”

2. “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah”

3. “Dead Babies”

4. “Killer”

LP 2: Live at Mar Y Sol Pop Festival, Puerto Rico (April 2, 1972)

Side 1

1. “Be My Lover” *

2. “You Drive Me Nervous” *

3. “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” *

4. “I’m Eighteen” *

Side 2

1. “Halo Of Flies” *

2. “Is It My Body?” *

LP 3: Live at Mar Y Sol Pop Festival, Puerto Rico (April 2, 1972)

Side 1

1. “Dead Babies” *

2. “Killer” *

3. “Long Way To Go” *

Side 2

1. “Under My Wheels” *

Studio Extras

2. “You Drive Me Nervous” (Alternate Version)

3. “Under My Wheels” (Alternate Version)

4. “Dead Babies” (Alternate Version)

Alice Cooper, 'School's Out: Deluxe Edition' Vinyl Track Listing

LP 1: Original Album Remastered

Side 1

1. “School’s Out”

2. “Luney Tune”

3. “Gutter Cat vs. The Jets”

4. “Street Fight” (Instrumental)

5. “Blue Turk”

Side 2

1. “My Stars”

2. “Public Animal #9”

3. “Alma Mater”

4. “Grande Finale” (Instrumental)

LP 2: Live in Miami, FL (May 27, 1972)

Side 1

1. “Be My Lover” *

2. “You Drive Me Nervous” *

3. “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” *

4. “I’m Eighteen” *

Side 2

1. “Halo Of Flies” *

2. “Dead Babies” *

3. “Killer” *

LP 3: Live in Miami, FL (May 27, 1972)

Side 1

1. “Long Way To Go”*

2. “School’s Out” *

3. “Is It My Body?” *

Side 2: Studio Extras

1. “School’s Out” (Single Version)

2. “Gutter Cat” (Single Version)

3. “Alma Mater” (Alternate Version) *

4. “Elected” (Early Take) *

* Previously Unreleased