Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie Announce Freaks on Parade 2023 Tour

Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie will join forces this summer and early fall for the Freaks on Parade tour, storming amphitheaters and arenas across North America with help from Ministry and Filter.

The shock-rock roadshow launches on Aug. 24 in Dallas and concludes on Sept. 24 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 3. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Cooper paid tribute to his Motor City origins on his most recent album, Detroit Stories, released in February 2021. Zombie released his seventh and most recent album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, the following month.

Last September, Cooper welcomed back former guitarist Kane Roberts, who played on 1986's Constrictor and 1987's Raise Your Fist and Yell. The Rambo-like axman replaced Nita Strauss, who left Cooper's touring band last summer after eight years of service to hit the road with Demi Lovato.

Zombie also recently bid adieu to longtime guitarist John 5, who was announced as Motley Crue's new touring guitarist and will hit the road with them next month. The Hellbilly Deluxe singer returned to the stage with original guitarist Mike Riggs in October and hinted at his full-fledged return on Instagram last week.

Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie, Freaks on Parade 2023 Tour

Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 08 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 16 - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre