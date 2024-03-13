The year's first quarter is always the slowest for new album releases, especially reissues and other archival releases. With the holidays passed, big box sets and deluxe anniversary editions of classic LPs are typically reserved for later months.

Still, a few noteworthy reissues have surfaced in the first part of 2024, including expanded reissues of No. 1 albums by Alice Cooper and Paul McCartney and live sets, continuing ongoing series, from influential experimental rockers Can and indie-rock guitar heroes Sonic Youth.

Other standout archival releases from the past few months include a career retrospective of an unsung '60s group that could have been England's answer to the Beach Boys and reissues of two long out-of-print albums by Velvet Underground co-conspirator Nico.

A new various artist compilation collects classic tracks from the Kinks, the Who and the Yardbirds in a survey of London's melting pot of pop, soul, mod and blues. An expanded reissue from a pop-music changeling brings an overlooked record back into the spotlight. And there's a vinyl-only release of unreleased recording from the '70s - by an artist who has plenty of shelved material in his archives - that was previously included on a pricey box set.

A roundup of some of the best reissues and archival releases from the past few months is below.