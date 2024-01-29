Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Ministry Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are teaming up for a 2024 tour that promises to be one of the more stacked lineups of the year, with Ministry and Filter set to open shows.

Cooper's music and antics have earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while Zombie has picked up the mantle of providing one of the more eye-catching live performances in heavy music.

Fittingly dubbed the "Freaks on Parade" tour, this is a continuation of their previous touring collaboration. In total, the trek will hit 21 cities across the U.S., kicking off on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Albquerque's Isleta Amphitheater. The tour runs for nearly a month, wrapping up at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.

READ MORE: Rob Zombie Recalls Early Experience Working on 'Pee-Wee's Playhouse'

Tickets for the run will start with a Citi and artist pre-sale beginning this Tuesday (Jan. 30). Additional pre-sales will run through the week ahead of the general public on-sale that starts this Friday (Feb. 2) at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

Rob Zombie / Alice Cooper 2024 "Freaks on Parade" Tour

Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper Live Nation loading...

Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour Dates: Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry + Filter

Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^^

Aug. 25 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Aug. 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 30 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 31 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 01 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 03 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 04 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 06 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 07 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 08 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 11 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 18 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena