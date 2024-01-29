Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Ministry Announce 2024 Tour Dates
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are teaming up for a 2024 tour that promises to be one of the more stacked lineups of the year, with Ministry and Filter set to open shows.
Cooper's music and antics have earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while Zombie has picked up the mantle of providing one of the more eye-catching live performances in heavy music.
Fittingly dubbed the "Freaks on Parade" tour, this is a continuation of their previous touring collaboration. In total, the trek will hit 21 cities across the U.S., kicking off on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Albquerque's Isleta Amphitheater. The tour runs for nearly a month, wrapping up at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.
READ MORE: Rob Zombie Recalls Early Experience Working on 'Pee-Wee's Playhouse'
Tickets for the run will start with a Citi and artist pre-sale beginning this Tuesday (Jan. 30). Additional pre-sales will run through the week ahead of the general public on-sale that starts this Friday (Feb. 2) at 10AM local time via Live Nation.
Rob Zombie / Alice Cooper 2024 "Freaks on Parade" Tour
Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour Dates: Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry + Filter
Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^^
Aug. 25 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Aug. 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 30 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 31 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 01 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 03 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 04 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 06 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 07 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 08 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 11 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 15 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 18 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff