Nita Strauss Joins Demi Lovato’s Touring Band

Guitarist Nita Strauss has revealed her latest career move: playing guitar with Demi Lovato.

Stauss made her live debut with Lovato Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of Lovato's latest single, "Substance." Lovato's new album, Holy Fvck, will be released on Aug. 19; she is scheduled to begin a tour in August.

Strauss recently announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper’s band in a post on Instagram.

“It is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour," Strauss wrote on July 11. “There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still very full — in fact, I'm on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I'll be onstage again much sooner than you think!”

You can watch Strauss' performance with Lovato on Kimmel's show below.

Strauss first earned acclaim in the Iron Maidens, an all-female Iron Maiden tribute band. In 2013, she joined a rebooted version of the '80s glam-metal group Femme Fatale. A year later, she was recruited to replace Orianthi in Cooper’s band, a position Strauss held for almost a decade.

"I played guitar for anyone who would have me," Strauss said on Twitter in 2018, recalling her early days of performing. "Rock, pop, funk, metal, covers, originals ... sometimes two shows a night with different bands. Went on tour for next to nothing. Built a reputation for being on time, professional and a strong performer ... better gigs came with time."