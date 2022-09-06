Joe Satriani Guests on ‘Symphony of Sinners and Saints Vol. 2.’

Guitarist Joe Satriani, ex-Alice Cooper band member Nita Strauss, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt and drummer Kenny Aronoff are among the rockers who’ll appear on the new album Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. 2.

The project is the brainchild of composer Kitt Wakeley, combining the power of hard rock with the emotion of classical music. The first volume, released in 2021, topped Billboard’s classical chart and earned critical acclaim.

In a press release, Wakeley noted that the second installment gives him “the opportunity to resolve the remaining creativity from my prior projects. There is a lot to build on from the previous album and I made sure there is an upward trajectory with the second album in this series.”

Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. 2. features a mix of original material and covers of classic rock tunes, including the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

The album’s first single, “MVP,” can be listened to below. It features Strauss, Aronoff, the Macedonian Orchestra and Macedonian Choir.

“Releasing ‘MVP’ as the first single sets the tone for the continuation of epic orchestral rock and Nita Strauss takes no prisoners with her approach on the guitars,” Wakeley explained. “Her rhythm and lead tracks made a huge statement for the first single.”

“Collaborating with other artists is always great, but it’s made better when that artist really embraces your style and what you bring to the table,” Strauss added. “Kitt’s music is thematic and emotional, and I had a great time adding a layer of hurricane to these songs!”

Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. 2 will be released Jan. 6, 2023. The full track listing can be found below.

'Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. 2' Track Listing:

1. “Sacred” feat. Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff

2. “You Gave Me Wings” feat. Joe Satriani

3. “Amadeus” feat. Joe Satriani

4. “Paganini's Storm” feat. Nuno Bettencourt

5. “Requiem of the Fallen” feat. Nuno Bettencourt

6. “No Apologies” feat. Nuno Bettencourt

7. “MVP” feat. Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff

8. “Closure” feat. Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff

9. “Stairway to Heaven” feat. Orianthi

10. “Hotel California”

11. “We Will Rock You”