Watch Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Cover Metallica at Tour Launch

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai kicked off their joint tour on Friday evening in Orlando, Florida, going above and beyond with covers of the Kinks and Metallica.

The two guitarists performed the Kinks' breakthrough hit "You Really Got Me," and Metallica's 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman."

You can view fan-filmed video of both songs below.

Satch/Vai Tour 2024 Continues

The two guitarists have a busy few months ahead of them, with U.S. dates scheduled up until early May. They'll also release a collaborative song, "Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1," on March 29.

"Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be," Satriani said in a previous press release. "I guess we've never stopped!"

"He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage," Vai added. "I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!"

Watch Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Perform the Kinks' 'You Really Got Me'

Watch Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Perform Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'