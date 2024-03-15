Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Tease Their First-Ever Collaboration

Shredder buddies Joe Satriani and Steve Vai released a teaser clip from their first-ever collaborative piece, titled “Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1.”

The full-length track arrives on March 29, complete with a video by Satriani’s son, ZZ. There’s no word yet on whether more material – hinted at in the song’s title – is to follow.

You can watch the 30-second teaser below. The track can be pre-saved here.

Satriani and Vai have known each other for over 50 years, with Vai having taken guitar lessons from Satch in their early days. While they’ve toured together on several occasions under the G3 banner, they’d never previously worked together in the studio.

Their Satch/Vai 2024 tour kicks off on March 22 - it’s the first time they’ve taken a double-header show on the road. The dates can be seen below. “I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again,” Satriani said.

“Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”

Vai added: “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage.

“I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world – the electric guitar!”

You can watch the clip below.

Satch / Vai 2024 Tour Dates

3/22 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live-Orlando

3/23 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

3/25 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

3/26 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

3/27 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

3/29 – North Charleston, SC – Performing Arts Center

3/30 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

4/02 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

4/03 -- Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

4/05 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre Boston

4/06 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

4/07 – Waterbury, CT – Waterbury Palace Theater

4/08 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

4/10 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium

4/11 - Washington, DC – Warner Theatre DC

4/13 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

4/14 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center Theater

4/16 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

4/18 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

4/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center

4/20 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

4/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

4/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

4/24 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

4/25 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

4/28 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

5/1 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

5/3 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

5/5 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

5/7 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

5/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Hall at Eccles Theater