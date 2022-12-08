Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper.
The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
Tickets for the new U.S. shows will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16. You can see the new dates — and the previously announced concerts — below.
"After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we're beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America," Def Leppard's Joe Elliott said in a statement.
Motley Crue said they "had an incredible time playing the Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with the World Tour in 2023. Crueheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!"
The 2023 shows will mark Motley Crue's first with John 5, who is serving as a touring replacement for guitarist Mick Mars after his retirement from the road.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper 2023 U.S. Tour
Aug. 5 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
Aug. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
Aug. 11 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
Aug. 13 - Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Aug. 16 - Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium
Aug. 18 - El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
Motley Crue and Def Leppard 2023 World Tour (Previously Announced)
Feb. 10 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Feb. 11 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Feb. 18 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Feb. 21 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Banorte
Feb. 25 - Bogota, Colombia @ Parque Simon Bolivar
Feb. 28 - Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
March 3 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
March 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
May 22 - Sheffield, UK @ Bramall Lane
May 25 - Monchengladbach, Germany @ SparkassenPark
May 27 - Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz
May 29 - Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome
May 31 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena Krakow
June 2 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks *
June 3 - Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza
June 7 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival *
June 9 - Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest *
June 11 - Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *
June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell *
June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting *
June 20 - Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro
June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges
June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Miguel Ríos
June 27 - Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena
July 1 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
July 2 - Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival *
July 4 - Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park
July 6 - Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
* Festival dates
