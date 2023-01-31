Elton John Expands ‘Honky Chateau’ With Live Concert and Demos

Elton John will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of Honky Chateau by releasing an expanded version of the album on March 24.

Originally released in May 1972, Honky Chateau was John's first chart-topping album, and features the hit singles "Rocket Man" and "Honky Cat." It was named after the 18th-century Chateau d'Herouville outside Paris where it was recorded and was the first to feature John's live band - guitarist Davey Johnstone, bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson – on every song.

The expanded version of Honky Chateau will be released in several formats, including a two-CD set that includes eight songs from the Feb. 5, 1972, show at London's Royal Festival Hall where tracks from the album were played live for the first time. Both the two-CD and double-album versions will include nine outtakes from the original session tapes.

You can pre-order the expanded versions of Honky Chateau from John's website.

Elton John, 'Honky Chateau' Expanded Reissue Track Listing

CD 1

ORIGINAL ALBUM

1. "Honky Cat"

2. "Mellow"

3. "I Think I'm Going to Kill Myself"

4. "Susie (Dramas)"

5. "Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)"

6. "Salvation"

7. "Slave"

8. "Amy"

9. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters"

10. "Hercules"

HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART ONE

11. "Salvation" (Session Demo)

12. "Susie (Dramas)" (Session Demo)

13. "Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" (Session Demo)

14. "Mellow" (Session Demo)

15. "Slave" - Alternate "Fast" Version (Session Demo)

CD 2

HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART TWO

1. "Honky Cat" (Session Demo)

2. "I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself" (Session Demo)

3. "Hercules" (Session Demo)

4. "Slave" (Session Demo)

LIVE AT THE ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL, LONDON, FEBRUARY 5TH 1972

5. "Susie (Dramas)"

6. "Salvation"

7. "Mellow"

8. "Amy"

9. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters"

10. "Honky Cat"

11. "Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)"

12. "Hercules"