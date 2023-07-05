Jethro Tull Preps ‘The Broadsword and the Beast’ Deluxe Reissue

Jethro Tull has announced a 40th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 14th album The Broadsword and the Beast, featuring demos, rough mixes, live recordings, studio sessions and new mixes from Porcupine Tree founder Steven Wilson.

The collection arrives on Sept. 1 and will be available as a five-CD, three-DVD "Monster Edition," a three-LP "Vinyl Edition" and digitally.

You can preorder it on Jethro Tull's website now and see the full track listing below.

Originally released in 1982, The Broadsword and the Beast blended Jethro Tull's signature folk-influenced prog with the dominant synth-heavy rock of the day. The band couldn't decide whether to name the album Beastie or Broadsword, based on the songs that kicked off each respective side of the LP. They ultimately settled on giving each side a title and identity, resulting in the joint album title.

Jethro Tull is still hard at work making new music. The Ian Anderson-fronted outfit released its 23rd album, RokFlote, in April.

Jethro Tull, 'Broadsword and the Beast' (40th-Anniversary Edition) Track Listing

The Monster Edition (5CD + 3DVD)

Disc 1 – The Broadsword and The Beast – Steven Wilson remix

Disc 2 – Early 1981 Sessions – Steven Wilson remix

Disc 3 – Demo recordings

Disc 4 – Live in Germany 1982

Disc 5 – Live in Germany – 1982

DVD 1 – Album remixed to 96/24 LPCM stereo, DTS and 5.1 surround sound

DVD 2 – Associated recordings remixed to 96/24 LPCM stereo, DTS and 5.1 surround sound

DVD 3 – Live in Germany remixed to 96/24 LPCM stereo, DTS and 4.1 surround sound

The Vinyl Edition (4LP)

LP 1 – The Broadsword and The Beast – Steven Wilson Remix

LP 2 (2-LP) – Double-Edged Sword – Steven Wilson remixes of additional Broadsword recordings

LP 3 – The Maison Rouge Demos

Digital

Beastie (Steven Wilson Remix)

Clasp (Steven Wilson Remix)

Fallen on Hard Times (Steven Wilson Remix)

Flying Colours (Steven Wilson Remix)

Slow Marching Band (Steven Wilson Remix)

Broadsword (Steven Wilson Remix)

Pussy Willow (Steven Wilson Remix)

Watching Me, Watching You (Steven Wilson Remix)

Seal Driver (Steven Wilson Remix)

Cheerio (Steven Wilson Remix)

Fallen on Hard Times (1st Master, Dec ’81 Sessions) (Steven Wilson Remix)

Beastie (2nd Master Dec ’81 Sessions) (Steven Wilson Remix)

Fallen on Hard Times (2nd Master, Dec ’81 Sessions) (Steven Wilson Remix)

Seal Driver (1st Master, Dec ’81 Sessions) (Steven Wilson Remix)

Cheerio (Ensemble Vocal Version) (Steven Wilson Remix)

Jack-A-Lynn (Acoustic Version) (Steven Wilson Remix)

Beastie Band Shouts! (Steven Wilson Remix)