Iggy Pop Announces New Album ‘Every Loser’

Iggy Pop has announced a new solo album titled Every Loser, to be released on Jan. 6.

The punk icon's 19th solo LP will be released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the new label founded by producer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Watt, who recently produced and co-wrote Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9.

"I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way," Pop said in a recent statement. "The players are guys I've known since they were kids, and the music will beat the shit out of you."

Pop recently previewed Every Loser with the snarling lead single and opening track "Frenzy," which features Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan on bass and Watt on guitar. You can preorder and pre-save the album now and see the track listing below.

Listen to Iggy Pop's 'Frenzy'

The cover of Every Loser comes courtesy of artist Raymond Pettibon, who rose to prominence in the late-'70s punk scene and designed album covers for the likes of Sonic Youth and Black Flag. (He also designed the latter band's iconic "four black bars" logo.)

Every Loser will be available as limited-edition vinyl, cassettes and CDs, as well as on digital retailers. The album will be accompanied by an exclusive re-launch of the Punk Magazine fanzine, founded by writer and cartoonist John Holmstrom. (Pop originally appeared on the zine's cover in July 1976.) The re-launch includes a full Pop-centric issue, featuring an exclusive interview with the singer conducted by RHCP's Flea.

Iggy Pop, 'Every Loser' Track Listing

1. "Frenzy"

2."Strung Out Johnny"

3."New Atlantis"

4."Modern Day Rip Off"

5."Morning Show"

6."The News for Andy"

7."Neo Punk"

8."All the Way Down"

9."Comments"

10."My Animus Interlude"

11."The Regency"