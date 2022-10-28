Iggy Pop Enlists Duff McKagan and Chad Smith on New Song ‘Frenzy’

Iggy Pop has released a new song called "Frenzy" featuring Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood," Pop said of the ferocious new track in a press release. You can listen to "Frenzy" below.

The song was produced by Andrew Watt, who recently worked on Elton John's The Lockdown Sessions, Eddie Vedder's Earthling and Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9. (McKagan and Smith also appeared as guests on Patient Number 9.) Watt's label, Gold Tooth Records, will release Pop's still-untitled album, which doesn't have a release date yet. He'll also produce the record and contributes guitar and vocals to "Frenzy."

"I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way," Pop said in a recent statement. "The players are guys I've known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day."

This isn't the first time in recent years that Pop has linked up with other big-name artists. In 2016, he released Post Pop Depression, which included Josh Homme and Dean Fertita of Queens of the Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders. Pop's last album, 2019's Free, also featured several guest musicians.