Ozzy Osbourne will be honored at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night with a special performance featuring some of the biggest names in rock.

Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan will join forces with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, producer Andrew Watt and singer Post Malone in what’s sure to be one of the night’s loudest and most emotional performances.

All of the musicians have ties to Osbourne, who died in July at the age of 76. Besides each being vocal admirers of the Prince of Darkness, Slash, McKagan, Smith and Watt all took part in the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert last year. Watt worked extensively with Ozzy in his final years, helming 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9. Meanwhile, Malone collaborated with Osbourne on the 2019 hit “Take What You Want.”

The Ozzy Grammy tribute will reportedly be part of a broader in memoriam segment planned for Sunday’s ceremony.

Who Else Is Performing at the 2026 Grammy Awards?

Lauren Hill will pay tribute to two different R&B icons at the Grammys with performances honoring both D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will also take part in the in memoriam segment. The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, Sly Stone and Grateful Dead's Bob Weir are among the other late musicians who are expected to be honored during the segment.

Elsewhere in the night, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, hip hop legends Clipse and Pharrell Williams, and singer Justin Bieber will also perform.

The Grammy Awards take place Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live at 8PM ET / 5PM PT via CBS and Paramount Plus.