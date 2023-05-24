Juliana Hatfield Announces Album of ELO Covers

Singer-songwriter Juliana Hatfield has announced a new album of cover songs called Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO. The album will arrive on Nov. 17 and features 10 covers of Electric Light Orchestra songs, including classics like "Strange Magic," "Showdown" and "Telephone Line."

It will be available on CD, cassette and four different colors of vinyl. Additionally, a limited edition 7-inch is also available, featuring two songs not on the LP: "I'm Alive" and "When I Was a Boy."

You can see a complete track listing below, as well as listen to the first single, "Don't Bring Me Down."

"ELO songs were always coming on the radio when I was growing up. They were a reliable source of pleasure and fascination (except for 'Fire on High' which scared the heck out of me)," Hatfield said in a statement. "Sonically, ELO recordings are like an amusement park packed with fun musical games with layers and layers of varied, meticulous parts for your ears to explore; production curiosities; huge, gorgeous stacks of awe-inspiring vocal harmony puzzles. My task was to try and break all the things down and reconstruct them subtly until they felt like mine."

This is the third covers album Hatfield has released, following 2018's Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John and 2019's Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police.

"Overall, I stuck pretty close to the originals' structures while figuring out new ways to express or reference the unique and beloved ELO string arrangements," Hatfield noted. "An orchestra would have been difficult or impossible for me to manage to record, nor did I think there was any point in trying to copy those parts as they originally were. Why not try to reimagine them within my zone of limitations?"

Juliana Hatfield, 'Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO' Track Listing

1. "Sweet Is The Night"

2. "Can't Get It Out of My Head"

3. "Showdown"

4. "Strange Magic"

5. "Don't Bring Me Down"

6. "Telephone Line"

7. "Secret Messages"

8. "Bluebird Is Dead"

9. "From The End of The World"

10. "Ordinary Dream"

7-Inch Track Listing

A. "I'm Alive"

B. "When I Was A Boy"