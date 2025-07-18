Jeff Lynne has issued his first statement since Electric Light Orchestra's final concert, scheduled for July 13, was canceled the day before.

The 77-year-old leader of Jeff Lynne's ELO also canceled the band's penultimate performance on July 10. A statement noted, "Unfortunately, due to illness, tonight's scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne's ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead.

READ MORE: Top 10 Electric Light Orchestra Songs

"Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening," it concluded. "More information will become available as soon as possible."

The July 13 concert at London's BST Hyde Park was scheduled to be the band's final performance ever. The day before the final performance, however, a statement was issued stating that the concert was canceled.

Why Did Jeff Lynne Cancel ELO's Final Show?

"Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show," it said. "Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

"The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today — and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time."

Jeff Lynne's ELO farewell tour was announced in the spring of 2024 and began in August with a set list that included favorites from the band's career, such as "Evil Woman," "Sweet Talkin' Woman," "Livin' Thing" and "Mr. Blue Sky."

Electric Light Orchestra's final album was 2001's Zoom. Lynne, who formed the band in 1970, revived the group in 2014 as Jeff Lynne's ELO. They've issued two albums; the most recent, From Out of Nowhere, was released in 2019.