Jeff Lynne Launches Farewell ELO Tour: Set List, Videos

Jeff Lynne's ELO kicked off the Over and Out Tour on Saturday in Palm Desert, California. See videos and a complete set list below.

The relaunched Electric Light Orchestra hasn't toured since 2019, following the arrival of their latest album, From Out of Nowhere. ELO is now set to play more than two dozen North American cities.

Last night's show included the touring debuts of "Fire on High" from 1975's Face the Music, "Calling America" from 1986's Balance of Power and "One More Time" off From Out of Nowhere. They hadn't played "Strange Magic" since 2016.

Lynne is the only remaining original member of the group. Long-time keyboardist Richard Tandy had been an occasional presence, appearing on 2001’s Zoom and From Out of Nowhere, before dying earlier this year. He joined Lynne, Bev Bevan and Roy Wood as the Electric Light Orchestra was belatedly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

READ MORE: How Jeff Lynne Relaunched the Electric Light Orchestra

ELO then made a heralded return to world tours, making their first North American dates in more than 30 years. Lynne said the comeback was sparked by a new lineup with more than a dozen players who expertly recreate records that dominated the charts from the mid-'70s through the early-'80s.

"We can actually cover any song that I've ever done with this amount of people, with three keyboards, two cellos, violin, four guitars, bass, drums, percussion, backing vocals," Lynne said, with newfound enthusiasm. "Everything's covered."

Watch Jeff Lynne's ELO Perform 'Evil Woman'

Why Jeff Lynne Loves Touring Now

Two songs found on From Out of Nowhere underscore how much he's enjoyed this late-career return to touring, "Time of Our Life" and "One More Time." "Oh, I'm having the time of me life," Lynne confirmed. "It's trying to recreate the sound that I imagined ELO would have been, forever – really, from day one. It never has been until now."

As interest in the new Over and Out Tour surged, Lynne extended the tour with second nights added to previously announced stops. Key upcoming shows include Seattle, Cleveland, New York and Denver.

Watch Jeff Lynne's ELO Perform "Mr. Blue Sky'

Watch Jeff Lynne's ELO Perform 'Do Ya'

Watch Jeff Lynne's ELO Perform 'Telephone Line'

Watch Jeff Lynne's ELO Perform 'Turn to Stone'

Jeff Lynne's ELO Set List, Aug. 24, 2024, Palm Desert, California

"One More Time"

"Evil Woman"

"Showdown"

"Do Ya"

"Sweet Talkin' Woman"

"Strange Magic"

"10538 Overture"

"Can't Get It Out of My Head"

"Twilight"

"Rockaria!"

"Last Train to London"

"Calling America"

"Steppin' Out"

"Fire on High"

"Livin' Thing"

"All Over the World"

"Turn to Stone"

"Shine a Little Love"

"Don't Bring Me Down"

Encore:

"Telephone Line"

"Mr. Blue Sky"