Jeff Lynne’s ELO Adds More Dates to Final Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced additional dates to the previously unveiled The Over and Out Tour.

The new concerts are all second nights in cities that were announced two weeks ago. The group's final tour will play more than two dozen North American cities in the fall.

The Over and Out Tour will start in Palm Desert, California, on Aug. 24 and wrap up on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles with the second of two nights at Kia Forum. The last time Jeff Lynne's ELO toured was in 2019, the year of their most recent album, From Out of Nowhere. It marked the group's first North American tour in more than 30 years.

The new dates - added "due to spectacular demand," according to a press release announcing the additional shows - include second-night stops in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Where Is Jeff Lynne's ELO Playing in 2024?

The Over and Out Tour will be the last one by Jeff Lynne's ELO. They will play 31 shows in North America over two months. In addition to the above-mentioned cities, the tour will include dates in Seattle, Cleveland, Nashville and Denver.

You can see the full list of announced dates below.

Tickets for the earlier announced shows are available now. Presale for the new shows begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; general on-sale launches Friday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP experiences for the new dates will also be available Wednesday at 10 a.m. local. Tickets for all other shows are on sale now. You can find more details on the band's website.

Electric Light Orchestra was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Their first album since 2001, Alone in the Universe, was released in 2015.

Jeff Lynne's ELO, The Over and Out Tour 2024

August 24 - Palm Desert - CA Acrisure Arena

August 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 6 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

September 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

September 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

September 14 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

September 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*

September 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

September 30 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 18 - Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

October 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum*

*New dates