Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Final Tour
Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced The Over and Out Tour. The band's final tour will play more than two dozen North American cities starting in the fall.
The shows will launch in Palm Desert, California, on Aug. 24 and wrap up on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. Jeff Lynne's ELO last toured in 2019, the same year their latest album, From Out of Nowhere, was released. It was the group's first North American tour in more than 30 years.
At the time, Lynne - the only original member of the Electric Light Orchestra still in the band - said he wasn't planning to go on the road again. "I don't know what happened," he said.
"I just got talked into it by somebody on the radio [in 2013]. It was for charity, and we only had two numbers. That's all we practiced for, so we had to do 'Mr. Blue Sky' twice, because we hadn't learned enough songs for the encore. But it went down so great that then the BBC invited us to the Hyde Park concert for Radio 2 [in 2014], and that's what got us started, really."
READ MORE: Top 10 ELO Songs
Electric Light Orchestra was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Their first album since 2001, Alone in the Universe, was released in 2015.
Where Is Jeff Lynne's ELO Playing Live in 2024?
The Over and Out Tour, which is being billed as the band's final shows, will play 27 North American cities after its start in California on Aug. 24. Stops include dates in Seattle, Cleveland, New York and Denver.
You can see the full list of announced dates below.
Presale tickets will start on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; the general on-sale will start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive VIP experiences will be available on March 20th at 10 a.m. local. You can find more details on the band's website.
Jeff Lynne's ELO, The Over and Out Tour 2024
August 24 - Palm Desert - CA Acrisure Arena
August 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
August 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 6 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
September 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
September 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
September 14 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
September 27 -4 Chicago, IL - United Center
September 30 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
October 2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 18 - Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
October 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
October 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Ranking Every Jeff Lynne and ELO Album
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso