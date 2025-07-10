Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra has been forced to cancel their Thursday night show in Manchester due to illness.

It was scheduled to be the second-to-last show on the band's Over and Out farewell tour.

"Unfortunately due to illness tonight's scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne's ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead," read a post on the band's social media accounts. "Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible."

Read More: Top 10 Electric Light Orchestra Songs

The final leg of ELO's farewell tour got off to a rough start on July 5, as Lynne performed despite suffering a broken hand in an undisclosed manner.

“I’ve had a guitar in my hand all my life, but not tonight,” Lynne told the audience , who cheered in support. “Nothing would keep me away from you.”

The only show remaining on the band's itinerary is Sunday, July 13th, where they will headline a massive show at London's Hyde Park. The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood will be among the opening acts at this concert.

The location holds a special place in Lynne's heart. "My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show," Lynne said in an official statement announcing the show. "We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our U.K. fans. As the song goes , 'We're gonna do it one more time!'"