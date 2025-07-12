Jeff Lynne has canceled Electric Light Orchestra's final concert due to illness, bringing the last leg of their brief, injury-ridden farewell tour to an unceremonious end.

The band was scheduled to perform at London's Hyde Park on Sunday, headlining a star-studded bill including the Doobie Brothers, Steve Winwood, Dhani Harrison and more. On Saturday, however, Lynne announced that the show would not proceed as planned.

"Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show," a statement from the bandleader said. "Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

"The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today — and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time."

The rest of Hyde Park's Sunday concert will be canceled as well. Information regarding refunds is available on the venue website.

ELO Faces Injury and Illness on Final Leg of Farewell Tour

The Hyde Park gig marks the second consecutive show ELO was forced to cancel due to Lynne's illness. The band scrapped their Thursday show at Manchester's Co-Op Live due to Lynne's illness as well.

"Unfortunately due to illness tonight's scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne's ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead," the band wrote on social media. "Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible."

The final leg of ELO's Over and Out tour got off to a shaky start last Saturday in the band's hometown of Birmingham, where Lynne had to perform without his guitar due to a broken hand.

"I've had a guitar in my hand all my life, but not tonight," the bandleader told a supportive audience. "Nothing would keep me away from you."