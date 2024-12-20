Jeff Lynne Plans Full-Time Return to Studio After Final ELO Show

Jeff Lynne confirmed that the end of the Electric Light Orchestra wouldn’t be the end of his musical career.

In October he announced the group would play their final show in Hyde Park, London, on July 13, marking an end to the band he revived in 2001, and which began touring regularly in 2014. He’ll be 77 by the time they take their last bow.

“I’m happy with what I’ve done, and the crowd reactions to the shows and the music have been amazing,” Lynne told Mojo in a recent interview. “This is not a farewell to music. I am excited to return to the studio full-time, which is what I love!”

He didn’t reveal details of his future plans, but he hinted that there might be something special for the crowds who attend the band’s five farewell concerts in Birmingham, Manchester and finally London.

“It’ll certainly be an emotional show for me,” he said. “It’s been great getting to tour the world, and to this day, at every show I’m always surprised and delighted by the crowds and the energy they bring. I will miss it.”

He added: “We will, of course, be playing all the songs the fans want to hear. As for surprises – these are the final shows, so who knows what can happen?”

Jeff Lynne Didn’t Expect to Love Touring

In 2019 Lynne – well-known for loving studio work – admitted he hadn’t expected to enjoy touring as much as he did. “I’m having the time of my life,” he told Variety.

“Just because I don’t jump up and down and do somersaults and stuff, it doesn’t mean I’m not having a great time, because I am. I just sing and play, which I think is enough, because I’m trying to make it sound as good as possible. It’s trying to recreate the sound that I imagined ELO would have [had] forever, really, from day one. It never has until now.”