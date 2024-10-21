Jeff Lynne Confirms Electric Light Orchestra’s Final Concert

Jeff Lynne has announced when the Electric Light Orchestra will land the legendary spaceship.

First revived in 2001, ELO didn't begin consistently touring again until 2014. Lynne brought the group to the U.S. for the first time in more than 30 years with 10 dates in 2018, just after the Electric Light Orchestra was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

They'll leave the road after a July 13, 2025, performance at Hyde Park in London – the same site where the Electric Light Orchestra made their initial return to concert stages some 10 years ago.

Tickets for the farewell show go on sale at 4AM ET on Friday, Oct. 25. Presales begin at 5AM ET on Wednesday, Oct. 23; they're open to subscribers of the AEG Presents newsletter.

"My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show," Lynne said in an official statement. "We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our U.K. fans. As the song goes, 'We're gonna do it one more time!'"

Watch ELO's 'Mr. Blue Sky' at Hyde Park in 2014

When Does ELO's Final U.S. Tour End?

The Electric Light Orchestra began in 1970 as an offshoot of the Move, and originally included Lynne's fellow Move bandmate Roy Wood. They hit their commercial stride after Wood's departure, reeling off a string of hits including "Evil Woman," "Turn to Stone" and "Strange Magic" before grinding to a halt amid changing musical tastes in the mid-'80s.

Since Lynne's revival of the group at Hyde Park, ELO has released 2015's Alone in the Universe and 2019's From Out of Nowhere. Their Over and Out Tour started August in Palm Desert, California, and wraps in the U.S. on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Los Angeles.

Jeff Lynne's ELO: Live in Hyde Park commemorated their return in 2015 with the complete performance and a documentary titled Mr. Blue Sky: The Story of Jeff Lynne & ELO. "I had all these negative thoughts before agreeing to play Hyde Park," Lynne admitted back in 2016, "but the crowd just went bananas all the way through. They loved every minute of it. It was the best show I'd ever been involved with up until that point."