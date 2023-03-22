Mammoth WVH Shares ‘Mammoth II’ Track Listing, Art, Release Date

Wolfgang Van Halen will release his second Mammoth WVH album, Mammoth II, on Aug. 4.

You can see the Mammoth II track listing and watch the video for the album's debut single, "Another Celebration at the End of the World," below. The album is available for preorder in multiple formats at Mammoth WVH's website.

As he did on Mammoth WVH's 2021 debut album, Van Halen wrote and performed all of the songs on Mammoth II. “Some people try to turn me playing everything into a negative thing, which surprises me,” Van Halen recently told Guitar World. “It’s like they think I won’t let other people play on it or something like that. But really this is what Mammoth is and always has been – it’s my artistic expression."



“On the debut, there was this width of what the project was," he continued. "What I want to do with this album is widen what that breadth is. Further left, for example, there’s a song that’s all on piano, so it has more of a softer vibe. But on the right, there’s some really heavy shit in comparison to the debut! That’s what I find really exciting. It’s fun to stretch the definition of Mammoth on both sides.”

The new video for "Another Celebration at the End of the World" continues the comedic story begun in the clip for 2021's "Don't Back Down." That video featured six Wolfgangs with different personalities playing in a band. This time around, they've been fired and replaced by Mammoth WVH's touring lineup: guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock.

Mammoth WVH is currently on tour in support of Alter Bridge. They will spend much of 2023 and 2024 opening for Metallica on the road, taking a brief break in June 2023 to join Motley Crue and Def Leppard's co-headlining tour of the U.K. You can get complete tour information at Mammoth WVH's website.

Mammoth WVH, 'Mammoth II' Track Listing

1. "Right?"

2. "Like a Pastime"

3. "Another Celebration at the End of the World"

4. "Miles Above Me"

5. "Take a Bow"

6. "Optimist"

7. "I'm Alright"

8. "Erase Me"

9. "Waiting"

10. "Better Than You"