The Doors ‘Live at the Matrix 1967′ Box Set Arriving in September

A new box set from the Doors titled Live at the Matrix 1967: The Original Masters will arrive on Sept. 8, showcasing the group's live prowess as they were on the cusp of stardom.

The collection will be available in three-CD and five-LP configurations, limited to 21,000 and 14,000 copies, respectively. You can see the five-LP track listing below.

Live at the Matrix 1967 is culled from five shows that the Doors played in March of that year at the Matrix, a San Francisco pizza parlor-turned-nightclub co-owned by Peter Abram and Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin. The performances have circulated as bootlegs for years, and the songs on the upcoming box set have been sourced entirely from Abram's original master recordings and remastered by the Doors' longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick.

The vinyl version of Live at the Matrix 1967 contains all 37 songs performed across the five shows. A March 7 rendition of the jazz instrumental "Bag's Groove" is exclusive to the vinyl set and comes on a 7" single — one of two never-before-heard recordings along with "All Blues."

The Live at the Matrix 1967 performances took place just two months after the Doors released their eponymous debut album and six weeks before the single release of "Light My Fire," which catapulted to the top of the charts in the summer of 1967. "We were on the lip of great success, and we didn't know it," drummer John Densmore said of the landmark recordings.

The Doors, 'Live at the Matrix 1967: The Original Masters' 5-LP Track Listing

LP One: Side One

(March 7, 1967) First Set

1. “Back Door Man”

2. “My Eyes Have Seen You” *

3. “Soul Kitchen”

4. “All Blues” – Instrumental *

Side Two

1. “Get Out Of My Life Woman” **

2. “When The Music’s Over” *

LP Two: Side One

(March 7, 1967) Second Set

1. “Close To You” **

2. “Crawling King Snake” **

3. “I Can’t See Your Face In My Mind”

4. “People Are Strange”

5. “Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

Side Two

1. “Crystal Ship”

2. “Twentieth Century Fox”

Third Set

3. “Moonlight Drive”

4. “Summer’s Almost Gone” *

5. “Unhappy Girl”

LP Three: Side One

(March 7, 1967) Third Set

1. “Woman Is A Devil/Rock Me Baby” **

2. “Break On Through (To The Other Side)” **

3. “Light My Fire”

Side Two

1. “The End”

2. “The End” (Partial) / Let’s Feed Ice Cream To The Rats (from March 8 or 9, 1967)

LP Four: Side One

(March 10, 1967) First Set

1. “My Eyes Have Seen You”

2. “Soul Kitchen” **

3. “I Can’t See Your Face In My Mind” **

4. “People Are Strange” **

Side Two

1. “When The Music’s Over”

Second Set

2. “Money” **

3. “Who Do You Love” **

LP Five: Side One

(March 10, 1967) Second Set

1. “Moonlight Drive” *

2. “Summer’s Almost Gone”

3. “I’m A King Bee” **

4. “Gloria” **

Side Two

1. “Break On Through (To The Other Side)” *

Third Set

2. “Summertime” – Instrumental **

3. “Back Door Man “**

4. “Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)” *

7” Single

March 7, 1967 (First Set)

“Bag’s Groove” – Instrumental *

*Previously Unreleased

**First Time Released From Original Master Tapes