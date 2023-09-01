Black Crowes Announce ‘Southern Harmony’ Deluxe Box Set
The Black Crowes have announced a deluxe reissue of their second album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 at Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum.
The collection is set for release on Dec. 1 and is available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including "super deluxe" four-LP and three-CD box sets. These editions will also include a reproduction of the album's original 132-page promotional hymnal containing the band's insights about the album and a set of lithographs of photos taken during the album sessions.
You can see the four-LP track listing below.
More Multi-Platinum Success
Released in 1992, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion continued the Black Crowes' winning streak following the multi-platinum success of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. This sophomore release topped the Billboard 200 and sold more than 2 million copies in the United States.
The Black Crowes will also open for Aerosmith on their Peace Out farewell tour, which launches on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.
'Southern Harmony and Musical Companion Super Deluxe 4LP' Track Listing
LP 1 – The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion
Sting Me
Remedy
Thorn In My Pride
Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye
Sometimes Salvation
Hotel Illness
Black Moon Creeping
No Speak No Slave
My Morning Song
Time Will Tell
LP2 – More Companions: Unreleased, Outtakes and B-Sides
99 Pounds
Miserable
Rainy Day Women No 12 & 35
Boomer’s Story
Darling of the Underground Press
Sting Me (Slow)
Bad Luck Blue Eyes, Goodbye
Sometimes Salvation
Black Moon Creeping
LP3 – Southern Harmony Live: Feb. 6, 1993, Houston
No Speak No Slave
Sting Me
My Morning Song
Jam
Thorn in My Pride
LP4 – Southern Harmony Live: Feb. 6, 1993, Houston
Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye
Black Moon Creeping
Hotel Illness
Sometimes Salvation
Remedy