Ghost Covers Genesis’ ‘Jesus He Knows Me’ on New ‘Phantomime’ EP

Ghost is celebrating Easter Sunday with the announcement of a new covers EP called Phantomime.

The five-song collection comes out on May 18 via Loma Vista Recordings and is available to preorder now in a variety of formats. Ghost is previewing the collection with a rendition of Genesis' 1992 single "Jesus He Knows Me" and an accompanying video. You can watch it and see the full Phantomime track listing below.

"Jesus He Knows Me" originally appeared on Genesis' 1991 album We Can't Dance. The song lampoons hypocritical, money-hungry televangelists with lyrics like "Do you believe in God? / 'Cause that is what I'm selling / And if you wanna get to heaven / Well, I'll see you right."

Ghost's video begins with a sermon from Father Jim DeFroque ("defrock"), whom the band introduced in a separate 30-minute video titled "Jesus Talk With Father Jim DeFroque." The fraudulent priest encourages his congregation to empty their pockets in the name of the Lord, telling them: "The Lord’s coming for us, but he’s only coming if we give him what he wants. Give! Give! Give! Thank you. The Lord thanks you. Jesus loves you, and Jesus loves your donations."

After the sermon, Father Jim pops a "Holy Hits" cassette into his lavish car stereo and cruises down the highway, blasting Ghost's metallic rendition of "Jesus He Knows Me" and using his congregants' donations to buy drugs and prostitutes.

Phantomime follows Ghost's 2022 full-length Impera and also features covers of Television, the Stranglers, Iron Maiden and Tina Turner. The theatrical rockers are currently touring Europe and will return to the United States in August for the Re-Imperatour.

Ghost, 'Phantomime' Track Listing

1. "See No Evil" (Television)

2. "Jesus He Knows Me" (Genesis)

3. "Hanging Around" (The Stranglers)

4. "Phantom of the Opera" (Iron Maiden)

5. "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" (Tina Turner)