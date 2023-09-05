Hear Ann Wilson’s Live Version of New Single ‘This Is Now’

Ann Wilson will release a new solo album, Another Door, featuring her band Tripsitter, on Sept. 29. She's previewing the album with a pro-shot live version of lead single "This Is Now."

Another Door is available to preorder now. You can watch the live performance of "This Is Now" and see the album's track listing below.

Who Plays on Ann Wilson's 'Another Door'?

Wilson, who is currently on tour, detailed her plans in a recent update. "Hola, humans — we're out on the road right now and taking every opportunity to soak in the now!" she wrote. "Seeing all of your beautiful faces from the stage each night is something I never take for granted. And your responses to the new songs have been beyond gratifying for me."

Joining Wilson on Another Door will be guitarist Ryan Wariner, bassist Tony Lucido, guitarist and keyboardist Paul Moak and drummer Sean Lane. "Tony, Sean, Ryan and Paul (my Tripsitter brothers) and I thank you so much for coming out and for supporting these shows. We get to make magic for a living thanks to you," she continued. "And we really can't wait for you to hear this new record!

"We're setting loose the first single from Another Door, 'This Is Now,' on Sept. 15, so to give you a taste of what to expect, here's a freshly mixed rendition we performed last month in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Put on some headphones and breathe deep while listening!"

In a separate video update, Wilson said, "All these songs were written by me and some musicians of the finest caliber. And I think if you give it a listen, it'll blow your mind. Will you walk through the door with us?"

Ann and Nancy Wilson's Heart Plans

Another Door follows Wilson's 2022 solo album Fierce Bliss. She and her sister Nancy Wilson recently revealed that they were working on new music for Heart, whose most recent album, Beautiful Broken, came out in 2016.

"There's a couple of things that I'm really excited about ... stuff that you wouldn't have heard us do in the '80s, Nancy told WBAB in June. "Closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the '70s, late '70s. So it's really fun, it's just exciting and inspiring."

Ann Wilson, 'Another Door' Track Listing

1. "Tripsitter"

2. "This Is Now"

3. "Rain of Hell"

4. "Stranger in a Strange Land"

5. "Waiting for Magic"

6. "Ruler of the Night"

7. "Still"

8. "Rusty Robots"

9. "What If"

10. "Little Things"

11. "Miss One & Only"