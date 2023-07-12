Listen to an Unreleased Christine McVie Song, ‘Little Darlin”

An unreleased song by Christine McVie called "Little Darlin'" has been released on what would have been her 80th birthday. McVie died in November 2022.

The track was recorded during the sessions for and is included in a new Dolby Atmos and stereo mix of McVie's 2004 solo album, In the Meantime. The new mixes were done by McVie's nephew, Dan Perfect, who helped write and produce the original LP.

You can hear "Little Darlin'" below. The 2023 remaster of the album is available to stream now.

In the Meantime will be reissued on CD and vinyl, as will McVie's self-titled 1984 album. Both will be released on Nov. 3.

Also out now is an instrumental cover of McVie's classic "Songbird," performed by her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood with ukulele composer Jake Shimabukuro. The pair teamed up earlier this year at Fleetwood’s studio in Maui, Hawaii.

"We cut it in April, and it turned out beautifully, but there was no plan yet to release it," Fleetwood explained in a press release. "But when I heard about Christine's upcoming birthday, it felt like the right time to share this as a tribute to all the lovely music she created, both on her own and with Fleetwood Mac.

"I don't think she really realized how powerful her music was, still is, and will be," Fleetwood noted. "And 'Songbird' certainly represents all of that." You can hear his cover below

Listen to Christine McVie's 'Little Darlin''