Depeche Mode Announces New Album and World Tour

Depeche Mode will release a new album next spring called Memento Mori. They'll also launch a global tour, their first live performances in five years and first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher last year. A specific release date for Memento Mori has not been revealed, but according to band members, work on the album began early in the pandemic.

"Its themes were directly inspired by that time," singer Dave Gahan said in a press release. "After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning. Fletch would have loved this album. We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year."

The Memento Mori Tour will launch in Sacramento, Calif., on March 23 and head east, stopping in several major U.S. cities plus three Canadian venues. They'll perform at New York City's Madison Square Garden on April 14, before going overseas for shows across Europe. You can see the complete list of concert dates below. The album, which is currently being finished by producers James Ford and Marta Salogni in London, marks the band's 15th LP and follows 2017's Spirit.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, multi-instrumentalist Martin Gore clarified that the album's title, which translates in Latin to "remember that you must die," was chosen before Fletcher died and that the songs were not written as a response to his death.

"Unfortunately, Andy passed away when he was really looking forward to getting started with us," Gore said. "So I like the idea of 'memento mori' in a more positive way, in a 'Live each day and make the most of your time here.'" Gore also emphasized that he and his bandmates feel that Fletcher would have wanted them to continue making music without him: "He was always seen as the glue of the band. It would’ve been unthinkable for him to think that his death would've caused the end of the band."

According to the band, Memento Mori will most likely feature 12 songs, plus a couple of extra tracks that will be used for a deluxe edition. "To me, it’s got a cinematic quality to it," Gahan said. "It takes you on a bit of a trip, starting in a place where we're like, 'This is my world,' and ending with, 'How do I make the most of it?'"

Memento Mori World Tour 2023

Mar. 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Mar. 25 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Mar. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Mar. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Apr. 2 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Apr. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Apr. 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Apr. 9 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Apr. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Apr. 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, IT @ San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO @ Arena Naționala

July 28 - Budapest, HU @ Puskas Arena

July 30 - Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport

Aug. 2 - Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 6 - Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluvaljak

Aug. 8 - Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

Aug. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena