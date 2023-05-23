The B-52’s’ Cindy Wilson Announces New Solo Album ‘Realms’

The B-52's singer and co-founder Cindy Wilson will release her second solo album, Realms, on Aug. 25, just one week before the band plays its final scheduled shows.

Wilson is previewing Realms with the dance floor-ready single "Midnight." You can hear the song and see the full album track listing below. Realms arrives six years after Wilson's full-length solo debut, Changes, which was preceded by a pair of EPs, 2016's Sunrise and 2017's Supernatural. The album is available to preorder now in a variety of formats. The singer once again teamed up with Changes producer Suny Lyons, detailing the creative process in a statement.

"Being in the B-52's has been a playful and creative endeavor," Wilson said in a press release. "Doing the solo project with Suny Lyons has been too. I worked with Suny on a previous effort called Changes and enjoyed working with him, so I asked him to do the next one, Realms. I feel the techno vibe mixed with other elements is modern and unexpected, which is beautiful. I got to use my strong voice emotions with the tender, and I love it. The first song, 'Midnight,' goes through the realms of midnight. It's an upbeat dance dream of love at a magical hour, inviting the listener to come along. Let's go!"

As she prepares the release of Realms, Wilson will also fulfill her final live obligations with the B-52's. The new wave hitmakers announced their farewell tour last year and have since extended the trek, with seven dates — including a five-show stint at Las Vegas' Venetian Theatre — between June and September.

Cindy Wilson, 'Realms' Track Listing

1. "Midnight"

2. "Overboard"

3. "Daydreamer"

4. "Wait"

5. "Hold On"

6. "Within"

7. "Delirious"

8. "Blossom"

9. "Find Me"

10. "Not Goodbye"