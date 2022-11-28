Metallica, Pantera and Mammoth WVH Set 2023-2024 ‘M72′ Tour Dates

Metallica's massive 2023-2024 world tour will feature support from Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

The M72 tour, named after Metallica's newly announced 72 Seasons album, finds the group playing two separate shows in each city without repeating any songs or opening acts. For most North American cities, Pantera and Mammoth WVH will open the first show, with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills appearing on the second night. Architects take over for Pantera on most European dates.

You can see a complete breakdown of the tour dates and opening acts below.

Metallica will be performing in the round on a newly designed set that relocates the band's fan-filled "snake pit" to the center of the stage. Two-day tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2 through Ticketmaster, with single-day tickets available starting Jan. 20.

These are the first U.S. dates announced for Pantera's new lineup, which finds surviving classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Ozzy Osbourne/Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante. Pantera performs their first show on Dec. 2 in Texicoco, Mexico as part of the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival.

Metallica M72 World Tour 2023-2024

April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena (w/ Architects & Mammoth WVH)

April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena (w/ Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

May 17, 2023 - Paris, France @ Stade de France (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

May 19, 2023 - Paris, France @ Stade de France (w/ Architects & Mammoth WVH)

May 26, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion (w/ Architects & Mammoth WVH)

May 28, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium (w/ Volbeat & Mammoth WVH)

June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Aug. 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 11, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Aug. 13, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 18, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Aug. 20, 2023 - Arlington,Texas @ AT&T Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 25, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Aug. 27, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Sept. 1, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Sept. 3, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Nov. 3, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Nov. 5, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Nov. 10, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Nov. 12, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

May 24, 2024 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion (w/ Architects & Mammoth WVH)

May 26, 2024 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

June 7, 2024 - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (w/ Architects & Mammoth WVH)

June 9, 2024 - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium (w/ Architects & Mammoth WVH)

June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

July 5, 2024 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy (w/ Architects & Mammoth WVH)

July 7, 2024 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

July 12, 2024 - Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano (w/ Architects & Mammoth WVH)

July 14, 2024 - Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 2, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Aug. 4, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 9, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Aug. 11, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. - US Bank Stadium (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Aug. 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. - US Bank Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 23, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Aug. 25, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Aug. 30, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (w/ Pantera and Mammoth WVH)

Sept. 1, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Sept. 20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (w/ Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH)

Sept. 22, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

Sept. 27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (w/ Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH)

Sept. 29, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (w/ FFDP & Ice Nine Kills)

The Most Awesome Live Album From Every Rock Legend Some of these concert recordings sold millions of copies, while others received little fanfare. Still, they remain the best of the best.

The Rush / Metallica Team-Up That Slipped Away