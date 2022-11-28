Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14.

72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."

The album is available to preorder in a variety of formats, including black and limited-edition color vinyl, CD and digital. You can see all the configurations at Metallica's website and see the full track listing below.

Hetfield describes the album's concept in an official statement: "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Metallica will support 72 Seasons with the massive M72 world tour. The trek is scheduled to begin on April 27, 2023 in Amsterdam and run through Sept. 29, 2024, in Mexico City. The band will play two nights per city over the course of a "No Repeat Weekend," with each night featuring a different set list and lineup. Opening acts across various legs include Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.

Metallica, '72 Seasons' Track Listing

1. "72 Seasons"

2. "Shadows Follow"

3. "Screaming Suicide"

4. "Sleepwalk My Life Away"

5. "You Must Burn!"

6. "Lux Æterna"

7. "Crown of Barbed Wire"

8. "Chasing Light"

9. "If Darkness Had a Son"

10. "Too Far Gone?"

11. "Room of Mirrors"

12. "Inamorata"

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock's Biggest Bands There were long car rides, tiny stages and embarrassing situations on the way to stardom.

Metallica Released One of Rock’s Most Hated LPs