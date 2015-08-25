There are moments of indecision when compiling the above gallery of Metallica Albums, Ranked Worst to Best. After all, we really could have had a three-way tie for first. How much do you weight the unbridled popularity of their 1991 self-titled album? And what to do, really, with Lulu?

They rose to fame, of course, as part of a fierce cadre of bands who injected an aggressive new energy into metal, helping to revolutionize the genre with other early thrash legends like Anthrax, Megadeth and Slayer. But co-founders James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich haven't been content to rest on those laurels – something that's earned them millions of new fans even as it caused some older ones to scratch their heads.

Their second era, which lasted from 1990-2003, saw them collaborate with producer Bob Rock and achieve huge commercial success. At one point, Rock even served as bassist in the group between the tenures of Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo, shepherding them through the agonizing recording sessions for the divisive St. Anger.

Perhaps that album's polarizing response heralded a return to Metallica's thrash roots on 2008's Death Magnetic. But that period also saw big changes in the way they approached their craft. Subsequent experiments included a collaboration with rock legend Lou Reed that deeply divided supporters from both camps.

Which record of original songs ranks as the pinnacle? Keep scrolling to see where your favorite lands on our list of Metallica Albums, Ranked Worst to Best. And, as always, we remind you that "worst" doesn't always mean "bad" – and our opinions can change as soon as tomorrow.