Nirvana to Release Expansive 30th Anniversary ‘In Utero’ Box Set

Nirvana will release a 30th anniversary edition of their 1993 album, In Utero, on Oct. 27.

The collection includes 53 previously unreleased tracks, including two full concerts recorded during the In Utero tour, various rarities and B-sides, as well as a newly remastered version of the album sourced from the original analog stereo tapes. The set, now available for preorder, will arrive on vinyl, CD and digital.

You can see the track listing for the eight-LP Super Deluxe set below.

In Utero was Nirvana's third and final album and produced by Steve Albini. It was recorded over several days in February 1993 at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. It was a huge commercial success, becoming the band's first No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. Nirvana toured the U.S. in support of the LP that fall, adding Pat Smear as a second guitarist.

Nirvana, 'In Utero': 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Track Listing

LP 1

'IN UTERO,' Original Album Remastered

SIDE 1

1. "Serve The Servants"

2. "Scentless Apprentice"

3. "Heart-Shaped Box"

4. "Rape Me"

5. "Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle"

6. "Dumb"

SIDE 2

1. "Very Ape"

2. "Milk It"

3. "Pennyroyal Tea"

4. "Radio Friendly Unit Shifter"

5. "Tourette’s"

6. "All Apologies"

LP 2: BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES, Remastered

SIDE 1

1. "Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip"

2. "Marigold"

3. "Sappy"

4. "Moist Vagina"

5. "I Hate Myself And Want To Die"

BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

SIDE 2

1. "Serve The Servants" (Live in Rome)*

2. "Scentless Apprentice" (Live in Rome)*

3. "Heart-Shaped Box" (Live in Rome)*

4. "Very Ape" (Live in Rome)*

5. "Milk It" (Live in Springfield)*

6. "Tourette’s" (Live in New York)*

LP 3-5: LIVE IN LOS ANGELES, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

SIDE 1

1. "Radio Friendly Unit Shifter"*

2. "Drain You"*

3. "Breed"*

4. "Serve The Servants"*

SIDE 2

1. "Come As You Are"*

2. "Smells Like Teen Spirit"*

3. "Sliver"*

4. "Dumb"*

SIDE 3

1. "In Bloom"*

2. "About A Girl"*

3. "Lithium"*

4. "Pennyroyal Tea"*

SIDE 4

1. "School"*

2. "Polly"*

3. "Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle"*

4. "Rape Me"*

5. "Territorial Pissings"*

SIDE 5

1. "Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam"*

2. "The Man Who Sold The World"*

3. "All Apologies"*

4. "On A Plain"*

SIDE 6

1. "Heart-Shaped Box"

2. "Blew"*

3. "Feedback Jam"*

LP 6-8: LIVE IN SEATTLE, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1

1. "Radio Friendly Unit Shifter"*

2. "Drain You"*

3. "Breed"*

4. "Serve The Servants"*

SIDE 2

1. "Come As You Are"*

2. "Smells Like Teen Spirit"*

3. "Sliver"*

4. "Dumb"*

SIDE 3

1. "In Bloom"*

2. "About A Girl"*

3. "Lithium"*

4. "Pennyroyal Tea"*

SIDE 4

1. "School"*

2. "Polly"*

3. "Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle"*

4. "Milk It"

5. "Rape Me"*

SIDE 5

1. "Territorial Pissings"*

2. "Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam"*

3. "The Man Who Sold The World"*

4. "All Apologies"*

SIDE 6

1. "On A Plain"*

2. "Scentless Apprentice"*

3. "Heart-Shaped Box"*

4. "Blew"*

* Previously unreleased